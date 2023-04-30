Home » Attention: They reveal the scandalous figure that they intended to steal in a Valledupar stock car
News

by admin
The departmental government secretary, Eduardo Esquivel, confirmed the capture of five people who tried to steal a Brinks securities vehicle in Valledupar.

“They prevented them from stealing more than $5 billion. There are five arrests, three men and two women, who were detained for the professional work of the National Police.”Esquivel said.

He added that there was an exchange of shots, where a subject was injured.
“They had two hostages and obviously in a cinematographic way it was the action that was carried out by the Police,” Esquivel pointed out.

At this time the authorities are counting the money that will be returned. “The one from the company comments that it was money that went from one bank to another to supply all the ATMs in Valledupar ”, Esquivel finished.

