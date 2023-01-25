Through images that managed to know theIt was possible to observe how the garbage container is consumed by the flames that, until now, have not been able to be put out by the community.

Given the fact, some inhabitants demand more control from the authorities to safeguard the items that belong to the capital of Magdalena. “There is no justification for them to act this way. Honestly, I don’t see the need to set fire to this kind of thing. whatWhy? So that? They can cause a tragedy”, expressed a citizen.

It is not the first time that such an event has been recorded in the city, previously this Journalistic House has denounced the inevitable burning of garbage on hills and garbage collection containers Solid waste.