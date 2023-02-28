In compliance with the bimonthly day of temporary closure of beaches and rivers in the urban area, the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta informs that this Wednesday, March 1, an oxygenation day will be held in spas in the urban area of ​​Santa Marta.

It is so beaches likePlaya Blanca and others located in the urban area of ​​the city will have this restriction only for this day.

It should be remembered that this beach closure measure, which was initially planned for last Wednesday, February 23 and was rescheduled for this week, is established in Decree 107 of 2022, in search of projecting a better image of Santa Marta and in that sense, the beautification of its beaches.