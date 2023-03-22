Home News Attention! This Wednesday there will be no electricity in some neighborhoods of Santa Marta
Attention! This Wednesday there will be no electricity in some neighborhoods of Santa Marta

Attention! This Wednesday there will be no electricity in some neighborhoods of Santa Marta

According to what was reported by the territorial manager in Magdalena, Diego Rincones, this important project will optimize the quality of service provision, since more than two kilometers of network will be replaced and new medium voltage sections will be built.

The jobs that will be executed in the schedulee 7:10 in the morning to 5:10 in the afternoon, they will consist of replacing elements in the network and the installation of new line layingto. For this purpose it will be necessary the interruption of the electricity supply in the neighborhoods Luis Carlos Galán, Chimila 1 and 2, Alto Delicias, Luis Roberto Calvo, Divine Child, Santa Monica, Ondas Del Caribe, The Founders, Bastidas, Libertador, December 17, Villa Sara, Juan 23, Villa Aurora, Altos De Villa Concha, Vista Linda 1, December 8, Maria Cristina.

“This new investment work will allow the load that is currently concentrated in a single circuit that is Libertador 6 to be divided, thus offering greater quality in the provision of the service,” explained Rincones Rivas.

