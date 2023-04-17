Home » Attention to the roads in Florida
News

Attention to the roads in Florida

by admin
Attention to the roads in Florida

In view of the emergency that has been occurring in the village of Las Peñas in the corregimiento of La Florida, the Pereira Infrastructure Secretariat provides support with the municipal workers to keep the roads clean.

It also maintains the roads that connect the La Florida sector with La Bella, Mundo Nuevo to Pereira and El Manzano, as alternate roads in the event that partial or total closures have to be generated in the sector.

“It is important to communicate to all citizens that the event that is taking place in Vereda Las Peñas is a landslide that has been generated by a rockfall that occurs in the upper part of the mountain of the micro-watershed where some broken; there, all the protective forest cover was displaced to generate an avocado-type monoculture, which leaves these micro-watersheds unprotected and the elements in the erosive processes are strengthened,” said Milton Hurtado, Pereira’s Infrastructure Secretary.

Outstanding

DIGER officials carry out daily monitoring to verify the state of the slope in the upper and lower part of the slope, in order to avoid emergencies.

See also  A14, Ukrainian coach overturns: a young woman dies

You may also like

Online all the materials of Mecspe 2023 —...

Ramadan Hadith: (Episode Five) ((They call upon their...

Five dead and 14 injured by lightning strike...

People’s hot comments: Shenzhen’s “wealth-flaunting girl” should be...

ANPR public notice – Support for municipalities for...

Lee Chan-won explodes in reaction to French desserts…...

Producers from the fields of Cesar and La...

Italy in Top 20 for Credit Card Credential...

Sunday homily: On helpless anger

World Trade Center receives certification

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy