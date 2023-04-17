Attention to the roads in Florida

In view of the emergency that has been occurring in the village of Las Peñas in the corregimiento of La Florida, the Pereira Infrastructure Secretariat provides support with the municipal workers to keep the roads clean.

It also maintains the roads that connect the La Florida sector with La Bella, Mundo Nuevo to Pereira and El Manzano, as alternate roads in the event that partial or total closures have to be generated in the sector.

“It is important to communicate to all citizens that the event that is taking place in Vereda Las Peñas is a landslide that has been generated by a rockfall that occurs in the upper part of the mountain of the micro-watershed where some broken; there, all the protective forest cover was displaced to generate an avocado-type monoculture, which leaves these micro-watersheds unprotected and the elements in the erosive processes are strengthened,” said Milton Hurtado, Pereira’s Infrastructure Secretary.

DIGER officials carry out daily monitoring to verify the state of the slope in the upper and lower part of the slope, in order to avoid emergencies.