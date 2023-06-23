Attention, trap: What to consider when building

But how exactly do you go about planning? How do you find a suitable property? What does a construction contract include? What is the best and cheapest way to finance a house? Which companies should be integrated when building a house?

The experts from the Chamber of Labor will answer these and many other questions at the “Caution, Trap!” event. in cooperation with the OÖ Nachrichten. Gerhard Augustin and Michael Kronlachner will be available to speak to the public on Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m. in the Wels Chamber of Labor, Roseggerstrasse 8. Chamber of Labor President Andreas Stangl is also a guest on the podium.

Please register for the event “Caution, trap! Building and your right” by email to [email protected]

