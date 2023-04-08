In order to guarantee road safety from March 31 to tomorrow April 9, the Ministry of Transportation has established some rules for entering and leaving the different cities. The return plan will work as follows:

Route Bogotá-Tunja

Counterflows will be presented in the following ways: exodus: Friday March 31, 2023: March 31: from 3 pm to 11 pm; April 4: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.; April 5 from 12 am to 11 pm and April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 pm.

Route Bogotá-Villavicencio

Exodus: April 1: 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 1 pm.

Bogota-Soacha route

Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 8 am to 1 pm.

Route Melgar-Boquerón

Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: 10 am to 11 pm.

Route Bogotá- La Vega

Exodus: April 1: from 3 pm to 11 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 pm.

Route San Gil- Bucaramanga

Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 pm.

Route Antioquia-Vía la mansa

Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 pm.

Route Antiquia-Vía Tunel

Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 am

Regional peak and plate

Easter Sunday (April 9) governs the peak and regional license plate to reduce the congestion that occurs at the entrances to the city due to the high flow of vehicles.

That day, between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm, only cars with license plates ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 y 8), while from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, admission will only be for cars whose license plate ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 y 9).

It should be noted that outside these hours the peak and regional plate restriction does not apply.

The 9 entrance corridors to Bogotá where the regional pick and plate will operate are: