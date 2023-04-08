In order to guarantee road safety from March 31 to tomorrow April 9, the Ministry of Transportation has established some rules for entering and leaving the different cities. The return plan will work as follows:
Route Bogotá-Tunja
Counterflows will be presented in the following ways: exodus: Friday March 31, 2023: March 31: from 3 pm to 11 pm; April 4: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.; April 5 from 12 am to 11 pm and April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.
Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 pm.
Route Bogotá-Villavicencio
Exodus: April 1: 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.
Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 1 pm.
Bogota-Soacha route
Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.
Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 8 am to 1 pm.
Route Melgar-Boquerón
Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.
Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: 10 am to 11 pm.
Route Bogotá- La Vega
Exodus: April 1: from 3 pm to 11 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.
Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 pm.
Route San Gil- Bucaramanga
Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.
Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 pm.
Route Antioquia-Vía la mansa
Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.
Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 pm.
Route Antiquia-Vía Tunel
Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.
Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 am
Regional peak and plate
Easter Sunday (April 9) governs the peak and regional license plate to reduce the congestion that occurs at the entrances to the city due to the high flow of vehicles.
That day, between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm, only cars with license plates ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 y 8), while from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, admission will only be for cars whose license plate ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 y 9).
It should be noted that outside these hours the peak and regional plate restriction does not apply.
The 9 entrance corridors to Bogotá where the regional pick and plate will operate are:
- North Highway: from the Andes tollbooth to the TransMilenio North Portal.
- South Highway: from the Soacha municipal limit to Boyacá avenue.
- Centenario Avenue (13th Street): from the Bogotá River to the Ciudad de Cali Avenue.
- Calle 80: from the Guadua Bridge to Portal 80 of Transmilenio.
- Carrera 7: from 245 street to 183 street.
- Avenida Boyacá – via al Llano: from the Argelino Durán Quintero tunnel to the old via al Llano.
- Vía Suba – Cota: from the Bogotá River to 170 street avenue.
- Via La Calera: from the Patios toll to Carrera 7.
- Vía a Choachí: from the road to Monserrate to Avenida Circunvalar.