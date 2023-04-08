Home News Attention travelers: this is how the Easter return plan will work
News

Attention travelers: this is how the Easter return plan will work

by admin
Attention travelers: this is how the Easter return plan will work

In order to guarantee road safety from March 31 to tomorrow April 9, the Ministry of Transportation has established some rules for entering and leaving the different cities. The return plan will work as follows:

Route Bogotá-Tunja

Counterflows will be presented in the following ways: exodus: Friday March 31, 2023: March 31: from 3 pm to 11 pm; April 4: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.; April 5 from 12 am to 11 pm and April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 pm.

Route Bogotá-Villavicencio

Exodus: April 1: 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 1 pm.

Bogota-Soacha route

Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 8 am to 1 pm.

Route Melgar-Boquerón

Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: 10 am to 11 pm.

Route Bogotá- La Vega

Exodus: April 1: from 3 pm to 11 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 pm.

Route San Gil- Bucaramanga

See also  Eyes of Mystery · Friends of Humanity Calendar

Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 pm.

Route Antioquia-Vía la mansa

Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 pm.

Route Antiquia-Vía Tunel

Exodus: April 1: from 6 am to 3 pm; April 5: from 12 am to 11 pm; April 6: from 6 am to 3 pm.

Return: April 8: from 4 pm to 11 pm; April 9: from 10 am to 11 am

Regional peak and plate

Easter Sunday (April 9) governs the peak and regional license plate to reduce the congestion that occurs at the entrances to the city due to the high flow of vehicles.

That day, between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm, only cars with license plates ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 y 8), while from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, admission will only be for cars whose license plate ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 y 9).

It should be noted that outside these hours the peak and regional plate restriction does not apply.

The 9 entrance corridors to Bogotá where the regional pick and plate will operate are:

  1. North Highway: from the Andes tollbooth to the TransMilenio North Portal.
  2. South Highway: from the Soacha municipal limit to Boyacá avenue.
  3. Centenario Avenue (13th Street): from the Bogotá River to the Ciudad de Cali Avenue.
  4. Calle 80: from the Guadua Bridge to Portal 80 of Transmilenio.
  5. Carrera 7: from 245 street to 183 street.
  6. Avenida Boyacá – via al Llano: from the Argelino Durán Quintero tunnel to the old via al Llano.
  7. Vía Suba – Cota: from the Bogotá River to 170 street avenue.
  8. Via La Calera: from the Patios toll to Carrera 7.
  9. Vía a Choachí: from the road to Monserrate to Avenida Circunvalar.
See also  Teacher's kind words reunite Shaanxi teachers and students to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival on Teacher's Day in 2022

You may also like

KTM’s leap in performance, seen up close

Karachi: Father killed by his son in Mahmudabad

The battalion of Yondó, Antioquia, is attacked with...

Xbox: Microsoft didn’t ban emulators at Nintendo’s request,...

Ramadan and Satan – Naibaat

Lizardo Moreno, Chocó collegiate manager of the Comptroller...

Frassinetti: “Schools must teach people to know and...

A landmine explosion near a security forces vehicle...

The parody that Gregorio Pernía did on the...

the trailer of Luca Lucini’s film to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy