Home News Attention: Tremor reported in Riohacha
News

Attention: Tremor reported in Riohacha

by admin
Attention: Tremor reported in Riohacha

Around 4:12 in the afternoon of this Wednesday, March 1, the Colombian Geological Service reported an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 deep in Riohacha, La Guajira.

Although the tremor was not so strong, the inhabitants of this sector, through social networks, expressed their fear: “felt very stronge, the chair moved”, “Is there a tsunami warning?”, “it felt like a wave”.

Inhabitants of Valledupar also reported having felt the tremor, however, so far there is no official information to certify this novelty.

See also  2022 Lunar New Year Holiday Arrangement Announcement Netizens: I feel it’s only been three days-Viewpoint·Observation-cnBeta.COM

You may also like

What should Colombians stranded abroad by Viva Air...

Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the...

Municipality of Naples – Weather alert for adverse...

Hernando Morales campaign picks up pace

Musk transferred to Wuhan laboratory to leak poison,...

Lessons from Europe: the new training cycle is...

‘Unfavorable’ outlook for Viva Air

Tim, off to the new Enterprise. Schiavo: “We...

“Santa Marta has the lowest unemployment rate in...

Urso and Pichetto, “Common strategy, industry and environment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy