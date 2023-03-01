Around 4:12 in the afternoon of this Wednesday, March 1, the Colombian Geological Service reported an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 deep in Riohacha, La Guajira.

Although the tremor was not so strong, the inhabitants of this sector, through social networks, expressed their fear: “felt very stronge, the chair moved”, “Is there a tsunami warning?”, “it felt like a wave”.

Inhabitants of Valledupar also reported having felt the tremor, however, so far there is no official information to certify this novelty.