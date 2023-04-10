“There was no comprehensive study of the case,” says the Public Ministry in the appeal document.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation asked this Monday the Special Jurisdiction for Peace to review the concept for the attack perpetrated by the FARC with a “donkey bomb” on March 12, 1996 in the village of Chalán, municipality of Ovejas, Sucre, because at the time, “a comprehensive study of the case was not carried out.”

Referring to the decision issued by the Amnesty or Pardon Chamber (SAI), the Public Ministry considered that a comprehensive study of the case was not carried out and the other acts committed during the attack were left aside, such as the closure of roads access to the municipality and the retention of its inhabitants, in addition to the damage caused to the structures of the municipal mayor’s office, the school, the health center and the surrounding houses.

Consequently, the Attorney General’s Office asked the JEP to reclassify the case to issue a concept “more guaranteeing for the rights of the victims.”

It is worth remembering that the FARC guerrillas camouflaged the explosives under a load of bananas carried by a donkey, leaving 11 policemen dead.

“The problem would be corrected with the comprehensive evaluation of the case in view of all the principles of conduct of hostilities,” says the appeal document.

The Attorney General’s Office recalled that this attack by the FARC included the seizure of the police station in front of which they remotely detonated the hidden explosive.

For the attorney delegate to the JEP, Jairo Acosta Aristizabal, these attacks and affectations that the SAI did not study, “evidence the violation of the principle of humanity and denote that it was a conduct with collective effects and damage to the municipality of Chalán and the population civil, and not only to the police station and to the members of the public force that died”.

In the appeal document, the Public Ministry believes that a global analysis of the facts will allow the concept of victim to be as broad and guaranteeing as possible, making it possible for recognition and accreditations to be given not only to the relatives of the murdered police officers, but also to to the population harmed by the terrorist attack.

He also requested that the case be studied under the lights of contemporary International Humanitarian Law, which harmonizes the conventions of The Hague and Geneva, which will allow analyzing what happened based on the principles of permission (derived from the military advantage of an operation), and protection (which arise from the distinction) that include precaution, humanity, proportionality and military necessity, which were not provided for by the JEP.

