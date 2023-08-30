Home » Attorney asks to overthrow emergency decrees in La Guajira
Attorney asks to overthrow emergency decrees in La Guajira

Attorney asks to overthrow emergency decrees in La Guajira

Through a press release, attorney Margarita Cabello Blanco stated that the decree declared by the Executive to install the State of Economic, Social and Ecological Emergency in La Guajira (1085 of 2023) is “unconstitutional”.

This is what he told the Constitutional Court and adds that the emergency is declared “based on facts that are not supervening”being able to take care of them constitutionally authorized institutions.

Cabello pointed out that the causes of the shortage are structural, which is why he holds the corresponding authorities responsible for taking the pertinent measures.

