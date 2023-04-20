Attorney General archives investigation of Sergio Fajardo

The Public Ministry ordered to end the investigation carried out against Fajardo and to proceed with the final filing of the proceedings that were being carried out in the case.

The same decision covers María Eugenia Escobar, who at that time was Secretary of the Departmental Treasury of Antioquia and member of the Finance and Treasury Committee, and Laura María Álvarez, who held the position of undersecretary in the Secretary of Departmental Treasury of Antioquia during 2015.

On Wednesday, the Public Ministry announced the results of a trial between 2012 and 2015 that found former presidential candidate Sergio Fajardo responsible for fraudulently signing a debt settlement agreement while he was governor of Antioquia.

The aforementioned contract for which the investigation was carried out was for 98 million dollars and was signed during the Fajardo administration with the CorpBanca bank and the Institute for the Development of Antioquia (Idea), specifically in 2013.

According to the prosecution, this would have cost the ministry $320 billion. Thus, the company was accused last year of breach of contract and embezzlement for the benefit of third parties. However, during the investigation, the lawyers questioned the actions of the authorities. One of those was the accusations against the former governor about possible irregularities in the judicial process, the case that was in the hands of Gustavo Moreno, a former anti-corruption prosecutor linked to the La Toga cartel, who had taken out a $148 loan at the time. but only one was investigated: Fajardo.

Fajardo himself stated at the time that what was sought was to replace a part of the debt that the Department had at that time from pesos to dollars. The former president was always confident in his actions and said that there was transparency.

Let’s not forget that this case is about a loan that he approved as governor. Therefore, it was expected that he would be charged with breach of contract and crimes of aggravated embezzlement.

According to the prosecution, the December 5, 2013 contract between the government of Antioquia and Banco CorpBanca “neither anticipated the volatility of the dollar nor did it cover the contract with exchange risk insurance.” In the long run, it caused financial losses to the organization.

However, the candidate justified at the time that the contract met all legal requirements, saying that “the volatility of the dollar price cannot be predicted.”