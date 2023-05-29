Home » Attorney General charged Senator Wilson Arias with slanderous expressions against police officers
News

Attorney General charged Senator Wilson Arias with slanderous expressions against police officers

by admin
Attorney General charged Senator Wilson Arias with slanderous expressions against police officers

Statement of charges formulated by the Attorney General’s Office against Senator Wilson Neber Arias Castillo, for allegedly holding the police responsible for carrying out an operation to torture some citizens who had been detained for insulting them and advancing the blockade of a road in the sector of Sameco, in Valle del Cauca.

The Disciplinary Investigation Chamber indicated that the congressman would have made slanderous expressions against the available squad commander, a mayor and two patrolmen in the actions carried out on April 30, 2021, during the displacement of a group of people who had been taken to a transfer center for protection.

For the control body, it seems that Arias Castillo was able to utter expressions that went against the good name and privacy of the members of the police institution, which affected their reputation and was contrary to their duty as a public servant to delegitimize officials. that are part of the state.

The entity reproached the person investigated for the possible infringement of the principle of morality by attributing the crime of torture to the police, a circumstance in which they did not participate, which constituted a behavior provided with substantial illegality, without apparently there being any justification for investing them with their dignity would have proceeded the way he did.

Due to the context of the facts and the apparent reiteration of the accusations made by the senator, contrary to what is stated in the legal system, prohibitions of which he was fully aware, the Prosecutor’s Office provisionally classified the alleged conduct as a serious offense by way of fraud with RSF

See also  Casale, Flora stabbed while lying in bed

You may also like

Representative Hashed asks the Minister of Electricity about...

What amulets should I use daily?

Motorcyclist crashed into guardrail | News.at

The possible Venezuela

May, Pelvic Pain Awareness Month

70 years of Everest’s first ascent: Nepal honors...

Retirees and pensioners demand fair payments

Authorities will investigate the death of a renowned...

Werder flies out of the Regionalliga Nord: relegation...

OVERALL ROUNDUP: Hundreds of German civil servants have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy