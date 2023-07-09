Attorney General filed investigation against Alexander Vega for 2022 elections

On July 7 it was learned that the Attorney General’s Office decided to close the investigation against the National Civil Status Registrar, Alexander Vega, which led to complaints, among others, by former President Andrés Pastrana, who warned of alleged irregularities in the legislative elections of March 2022.

“End the disciplinary process and, consequently, order the final filing of the file in favor of Dr. Alexander Vega Rocha, in his capacity as national registrar of civil status,” reads the decision of the Deputy Attorney General, Silvano Gómez Strauch

The decision of the Public Prosecutor’s Office was known after, when contrasting the probative material collected during the preliminary investigation, it found no irregularities in the actions of the registered Vega.

“In conclusion, from the aforementioned body of evidence it can be inferred that the National Registry of Civil Status, led by Alexander Vega Rocha, adopted and executed the necessary measures to establish whether the citizens who were proposed to be voting juries by the different authorized actors, to Therefore, they met the qualities required to perform said function”, reads the ruling that El Tiempo heard about.

Faced with the indications that the electoral juries had not received adequate training to avoid any irregularity, the decision of the Attorney General’s Office warns that “the way in which the training of the voting juries was carried out, the access to it and the material arranged for it, the high percentage of the jurors who received the training indicate that the Entity executed the actions aimed at ensuring that it was given adequately and effectively; These are the reasons that lead to declaring the absence of irregularities that could typify disciplinary failures”.

Former CNE magistrate Carlos Camargo (right) defended himself against accusations for archiving the Odebrecht investigation against Óscar Iván Zuluaga (circle).

It is also read in the ruling that it was demonstrated that the Registry, headed by Vega, was diligent in training the voting juries throughout the national territory, delivered primers and didactic material, carried out drills to verify that the software acquired for the the national scrutiny for use by the National Electoral Council, will function fully and make sufficient disclosure through electronic and television media, to guarantee compliance with electoral provisions.

The complaints, filed by the Attorney General’s Office on July 7, also pointed out alleged failures in the pre-count of the votes at the close of the polls, on March 13, 2022, which changed radically after the official scrutiny was carried out by the Registrar’s Office. The Public Ministry determined that: “The configuration of disciplinary offense attributable to Alexander Vega Rocha, in his capacity as national registrar of civil status, is not envisioned, since he did not omit compliance with the functional duties that imposed him to adopt measures tending to prevent that there will be differences or failures in the pre-count of votes”.

He also highlighted that “even when there were deficiencies in the operation and application of the regulatory framework of the electoral process, especially in the case of the pre-count for the Senate, said regulatory framework responded adequately and made it possible to correct the flaw initially presented.”

On the other hand, the Deputy Attorney General, Silvano Gómez Strauch, who is responsible for closing the disciplinary investigation against Alexander Vega, warns that, to the extent that the Administrative Court of Cundinamarca had also closed the case against the National Registrar, for being res judicata, no investigation or disciplinary process can be carried out:

“The action cannot be continued due to judicial res judicata, and in this way the cause that determines the termination of the disciplinary process and its final file in favor of the investigated person is configured.” with Infobae

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

