Attorney General sanctions Álex Flórez for scandal in Cartagena

Attorney General sanctions Álex Flórez for scandal in Cartagena

After the scandal in which Senator Alex Flórez was involved in September 2022 in Cartagena, the Attorney General’s Office initiated a disciplinary process against him. Finally, the body ruled against him and sanctioned him with 8 months of special disqualification for involving a public servant.

In the early morning of September 2, 2022, the congressman was seen publicly in the facilities of a hotel in Cartagena incurring in conduct presumably constituting a disciplinary offense, which was recorded on video, which warranted the initiation of disciplinary action.

In the statement of objections, the Entity indicated that with his alleged offensive and disrespectful behavior against other public servants, the senator could violate the principle of human dignity, good name and honor of the patrolmen who came to deal with the case, by attributing to them punishable acts that they did not commit.

Provisionally, the offense committed by the subject was classified as serious as fraud.

News in development…

