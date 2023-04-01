The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, has sent a concept to the Constitutional Court stating that the Total Peace Law (2272 of 2022) does not conform to the Constitution because the processing of the norm violated the principle of consecutiveness .

According to the Attorney General, various provisions of the law were not discussed in the first permanent constitutional commissions and were only proposed until the deliberations before the plenary.

Among the provisions not discussed in the commissions is the creation of a high-level instance of the National Government for the study, characterization, and classification of high-impact armed crime structures, as well as the classification of illegal armed groups made up of individuals that integrated demobilized organizations outside the law and reconciliation with nature as a reparation measure.

The Attorney General also expressed her concern about the indeterminate and imprecise regulation of the so-called “organized armed structures of high-impact crime”, which could obtain perks of transitional justice despite not being part of the armed conflict, as required in transitory article 66 of the Political Constitution.

In her opinion, the Attorney General recognizes the State’s duty to promote the end of violence in the country and the importance that negotiations may have as mechanisms to achieve said objective. However, she emphasizes that the “policies and plans that are proposed for this purpose must be clear and precise so that there is no doubt that they are consistent with the constitutional provisions.”