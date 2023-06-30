Home » Attorney investigates possible anomalies in the PAE in Guainía
The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened disciplinary investigation against the Secretary of Education of GuainíaBilialdo Toscano Tello, and the legal representative of the Shalom Rural Consortium, Laura Daniela Martínez, for possible irregularities in the execution of the School Feeding Program PAE Rural 2023, aimed at indigenous communities.

Apparently, the secretary of education would not have carried out a timely and adequate follow-up to the execution of this program for the rural zone of the mentioned department.

The control entity also seeks determine the possible liability of the contracting firm that this program operates in five areas of the territorial entity, since compliance with the minutes established for the beneficiary indigenous communities would not be guaranteed.

The visits carried out by the Public Ministry revealed a series of irregularities in the execution of the Rural PAE in the Laguna Niñal, Yuri and Caranacoa communities, “regarding complaints from parents related to deliveries of cash instead of food”, pointed out the Guainía Regional Instruction Office.

The control entity requested, among other tests, documents that support compliance with the supply of the bills in the indigenous communities served from the beginning of the execution of the contract.

