The Administrative Unit of the Civil Aeronautics of Colombia is in the crosshairs of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, upon detecting alleged irregularities in the contracts for the improvement of four airports in the country, which would have generated a patrimonial detriment of more than 34 billion pesos.

For this reason, the Attorney General’s Office initiated a preliminary investigation for possible irregularities in the contracting advanced by the Special Administrative Unit of the Civil Aeronauticsbetween 2019 and 2021.

Apparently they would have appeared deficiencies in the planning, execution, as well as in the supervision and supervision of the contracts entered into for the improvement of the airports Admiral Padilla from Riohacha, La Guajira; Simón Bolívar from Santa Marta, Magdalena; Palonegro from Bucaramanga and Yariguíes from Barrancabermeja, Santander, which would have generated a patrimonial detriment of more than $34 billion.

Within this action the Public Ministry requested a certification listing all the contracts entered into by Aerovicil in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The reports presented in the development of the supervision and audit carried out on the execution of these legal transactions will also be analyzed.

So far, the Aerocivil has not ruled on the matter and must submit all the contract documents to demonstrate that everything is in order and thus avoid a million-dollar sanction by the Attorney General’s Office, in addition to possible disciplinary sanctions and disqualifications. to officials of this entity, in the event that irregularities and patrimonial detriment are verified.