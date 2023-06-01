Attorney opens investigation against Fajardo for irregularities in contracting

Sergio Fajardo will have to testify to the Attorney General’s Officethis after a series of investigations that will be carried out for alleged irregularities that the former governor of Antioquia would have carried out in the contracting of the Toyo Tunnel.

Also read: Attack against the candidate for Mayor of Cali was acted

In the first instance, it was determined that Fajardo would have directly signed an inter-administrative agreement with the Institute for the Development of Antioquia (Idea), this would be for the administration and payments of the resources allocated to the project by the Government and Medellín, which amounts to more than 1.3 trillion pesos. This was committed at a time when what was relevant was fiduciary contracting through a public tender.

“For the Public Ministry, Fajardo Valderrama could not ignore or vary the content of the clauses established for the administration of resources, where mutual obligations were agreed for the success of the project. In addition, the Idea did not have the capacity to assume the obligations of the signed contract, since it is not a trust company and therefore does not fulfill its roles or functions,” the Attorney General’s Office announced in a statement.

The investigative entities announced that it was not legally viable for Governor Fajardo to sign an agreement through which the aforementioned inter-administrative collaboration agreement was irregularly modified, “enabling, against the law, the direct signing of an inter-administrative contract with the Idea, that is, omitting objective selection.

Besides: “My sin was to remain silent”: Armando Benedetti on the Laura Sarabia scandal

As found by regulatory bodies Fajardo would have incurred in an irresponsible act in the exercise of his function since he would have allowed the illegal modification of the inter-administrative agreement not only without having the state entities that had initially signed it, but also violating the principles of transparency and responsibility of state contracting, in order to deliver the administration and management of the resources destined for the Túnel del Toyo project.