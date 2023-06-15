Attorney says that the expansion of the SENA headquarters in Yopal is delayed – news

Once a health situation of students from the Luis Hernández Vargas school was registered, laboratory tests were carried out on the food that was served at the educational institution on that day, which indicate that the food is safe, that is, that the symptoms presented by students, did not depend on the consumption of food from the PAE School Food Program.

On May 30, a situation was recorded with 8 students from IE Luis Hernández Vargas, which was reported to the media by a mother, who indicated that the symptoms presented by the students were allegedly associated with the consumption of food from the School Food Program -PAE-.

· Interinstitutional Actions

From the Secretary of Education, what was pertinent was carried out to intensify the monitoring of the activities of the operator Unión Temporal NutriPAE Yopal 2023.

Taking into account its powers, once the alert was received through media monitoring of the early warning system, the Municipal Health Secretariat proceeded to carry out the investigation in accordance with the established guidelines:

· Result Report 24 and 72 hours Ministry of Health.

The children who entered the medical consultation at the 16th Brigade dispensary were assessed and released with recommendations.

Hypothetically, it can be inferred that they were isolated cases of ETA (Foodborne Disease) or family outbreak, that is, they consumed food the day before or before arriving at school, different from the food consumed in common by all the children 344 of the Luis Hernández Vargas Educational Institution, who ate the same food on May 30.

It should be remembered that within the notifications, it is found that the children have a family link.

· Against food samples Ministry of Education

In compliance with Resolution 335 of 2021, there must be counter samples of the food delivered on the day, which must be under specific refrigeration conditions, so that when a situation of this type occurs, it can be carried out. food to the laboratory to analyze the safety of each of the products.

On May 31, the PAE technical team traveled to the educational institution and collected the counter samples, to take them to an accredited laboratory in the city,

· The results

When reviewing the response from the laboratory, it was found that all the parameters analyzed are within the established limits. “We can give the community some peace of mind that the food we are delivering to the PAE is safe, that is, it is suitable for human consumption. Our effort is focused on verifying in the field that the service conditions are the best”, indicated the Secretary of Education, José H. Pérez Malpica.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

