Attorney’s Office: delays persist in the works of National Games

In the midst of the innumerable vicissitudes that governors and mayors present for the construction of the works that will serve to carry out the 2023 National and Paranational Games, the Attorney General’s Office urged the Ministry of Sports to carry out the corresponding procedures that allow the jousting to be carried out. in the Coffee Axis.

This was expressed by Gabriel del Toro, First Delegate Prosecutor for the Surveillance of the Public Function, at the end of a meeting in which the progress of the construction of stages for the celebration of the sports event that will begin on November 11 was followed up. .

“We continue to warn against the low percentage of progress of some sports venues,” said the official, stressing “that the approval of additional resources is still pending for the completion of these projects.”

Lina Aldana, Risaralda Regional Prosecutor, spoke in the same vein, who, after highlighting the effort made by the presidents of Quindío, Risaralda and Caldas, also expressed her concern about the technical and budgetary problems they have.

“They have expressed that they require an addition of resources and that there must be greater agility in the intervention that has been contracted by the Ministry of Sports,” said the delegate.

Given the situation and after highlighting the meeting called by the Public Ministry, Minister Astrid Rodríguez promised to manage new budget additions and to work jointly with mayors and governors to carry out the projects.

In total there will be 36 sports venues, 7 new and 29 adaptations that will be made for the 2023 XXII National and Paranational Games, Coffee Axis and with investments close to 300 billion pesos.