Attorney’s Office stops technology and innovation center in Huila

The Attorney General’s Office has prevented around 30 billion pesos earmarked for the construction of a technology center in the department of Huila from being used due to the serious financial risks that the project presents.

The Special Group for Monitoring the General System of Royalties of the Public Ministry (GES) set off the alarms when verifying that the project, which would be carried out in the municipality of Pitalito, has not been contracted for more than 14 months and presents serious difficulties for its execution.

The project was approved in March 2022 and has financing from royalty resources in the amount of 29,849,532,511 pesos. However, he has faced a series of problems that keep him detained and under the attention of the Attorney General’s Office.

In the complicated process is the case of Comfamiliar Huila, an entity that promised to deliver the land and contribute financially with 8,695,537,647 pesos. However, a decision by the Superintendence of Family Subsidies has placed the entity under a precautionary measure of administrative intervention, which makes it even more difficult to start the project.

The situation is aggravated by the increase of more than 40 percent in the prices of labor, equipment and software necessary for the construction of the technology center.

Faced with this situation, the Attorney General’s Office warns that, in the event that the resources requested by the department of Huila, which is in charge of executing the works, are released, the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology will be vigilant to avoid a patrimonial detriment. This means that the Ministry will be supervising the proper use of resources to prevent possible economic losses.