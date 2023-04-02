There is an important opportunity within the scope of it-ER international talents Emilia-Romagnathe program that collects and develops services and initiatives, at local or regional level, dedicated to talents (students, researchers, skilled workers) internationals and their families.

This is the interactive workshop Attracting international talents in Emilia-Romagnaan English-language capacity building event dedicated to the theme ofattraction and recruitment of skilled workers from abroad, organized in collaboration with Invest in Bologna for talent and edited by Future place leadership.

The workshop will be held on Thursday 13 April 2023, from 9.00 to 16.00 at the salaborsa library in Bologna, is addressed in particular to company referentsorganizations accredited to employment services, placement offices of universities and research centres, interested in attracting international talent.

Objective of the workshop

The meeting aims to answer these questions: why attract and retain international workers;

what strategy can an organization implement; how to reach, recruit, manage and nurture an international talent pool; how to improve the actions already implemented, also through the analysis of best practices and international case studies.

The event fits inside of IT-ER Careersan initiative foreseen under the programme it-ER international talents Emilia-Romagna That supports Emilia-Romagna businesses in the attraction and retention of highly specialized international workers (foreigners or Italians residing abroad).

To participate, you must confirm your presence by writing to [email protected]