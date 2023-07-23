attractions and beaches — idealista/news

With its historic monuments, colorful neighborhoods and delicious cuisine, Cagliari offers a unique experience. For many it is simply the point of arrival in Sardinia, as it hosts an international airport. However, there are so many things to visit in Cagliari. If you want to take advantage of your holiday in Sardinia to discover this beautiful city, here is an itinerary to discover what to see in Cagliari.

What to see in Cagliari in one day

Cagliari it is a city with a double soul: the frenetic one of the port and the quiet one of the upper part, also called “Castle”.

Starting from the lower part of the city, you should start from the Marine district, full of shops, restaurants and bars. The district, full of narrow streets and alleys, develops starting from Via Roma, a porticoed street that runs along the sea. Subsequently, going up from Largo Carlo Felice, you will find Yenne squarefrom which Via Manno begins, or rather the road that connects the center to the Bastion of Saint Remy. Here you will find many shops to go shopping or bars to relax. The bastion, symbol of the city, is also among the things to see for free in Cagliari.Now you can finally go up to the upper part and, after the bastion, we recommend the Cathedral of Santa Mariaone of the symbols of Cagliari. Always in the upper part, they are not to be missed the Archaeological Museum e the Roman Amphitheater.Being able to lengthen your route a little, don’t miss the Castle of San Michele. This medieval fortress, located on a hill overlooking the city, offers a breathtaking panoramic view.

If desired, all these attractions can be visited in a short time, being among the things to see near the port, but Cagliari is a city that takes time to get to know in depth. This is why it is recommended to dedicate a day or two to it. At the end of the day you will realize that definitely worth visiting Cagliari.

Having more time, in fact, it is also possible to visit two of the main parks of the city, namely:

Il Monte Urpinu parkwhich dominates the city from above and is a real green lung.Molentargius Park It is a must. This natural park, located between Cagliari and Quartu Sant’Elena, is famous for its pink flamingos. A unique experience that you will not forget.

Beaches near Cagliari: what they are

Of course, Sardinia is well known throughout the world for its crystalline sea. Even in an urban environment like that of Cagliari it is possible to find one of the most beautiful city beaches in Italy.

One of the most popular destinations is undoubtedly the beach Poetto, one of the longest in the Mediterranean. Here, you can soak up the sun on the golden sand and take a dip in the crystal clear waters. But the Poetto it’s not just a beach: it’s also a lively nightlife centre, with numerous bars and restaurants along the coast. The Poetto beach, due to its characteristics, is certainly one of the things to see in Cagliari with children.Being able to move, a short distance from Cagliari you will also find the beautiful beaches of Quartu Sant’Elena and Maracalagonis, such as the Beach of Mari Pintau or Kal’e Moru.

Cagliari and surroundings: what to see in three days

If you have more days in the city, you can enjoy the quiet life of Cagliari which, in the summer, is enriched by events or concerts. Or alternatively, you can go and discover the surroundings. Here are the things not to miss:

If you are an archeology enthusiast, don’t miss the opportunity to visit the ancient city of Nora. This archaeological site, located a few kilometers from Cagliari, is one of the most important in Sardinia. Here, you will be able to admire the remains of ancient Roman baths, a theater and several houses. If you have the desire to see what a Nuragic village was like, you will have to go to Barumini, where a UNESCO site is hidden. Here, in fact, there is Su Nuraxior one of the best preserved nuraghic villages. Alternatively you can visit the Castle of Acquafreddabuilt by Ugolino della Gherardesca, known for his mention in the Divine Comedy.

Eating in Cagliari: the secrets of Sardinian cuisine

In Cagliari, of course, you can taste the very good Sardinian cuisine. There are many dishes, based on fish or meat, which are served in the city’s restaurants. Among those not to be missed:

Malloreddusalso known as “gnocchetti sardi” are excellent with the sauce called “alla campidanese”.culurgionesor ravioli filled with potatoes, pecorino or – alternatively – flavored ricotta.Fregulaa type of pasta that is topped with tomato or fish. Various types of fish dishes that include roe or clams.seadastypical fried desserts with sheep’s cheese.

Living in Cagliari

