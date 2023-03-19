Julian Andres Santa
With notes from Valentina Rojas for Deportivo Pereira and Michelle Vásquez for Deportivo Cali, the aurirojas tied at home 1-1 against the sugar mills, in a commitment valid for the seventh date of the Women’s League, where both teams had a very good game on the field and They showed why they are at the top of the table.
still in first place
With this tie, those led by Carlos Ariel Osorio remain the only leaders in the Colombian championship with 17 points, product of five victories and two draws. Precisely the two games in which they ended up equalizing were at home, first against Independiente Medellín and yesterday against Cali.
they deserved more
Although soccer isn’t worthy, the Risaraldenses did more for the game in the process, trying to lengthen the score but they found a solid and well-matched defense from Cali, also with the prominence of their goalkeeper Stefany Castaño.
undefeated duel
Both Deportivo Pereira and Deportivo Cali have performed well in the Women’s League, remaining undefeated. The caleñas managed to take a valuable point from the capital of Risaraldense, reaching 12 points and avoiding what was partially their first defeat.
He reached his second goal
The forward born in Santuario, Risaralda, Valentina Rojas, entered the complement and managed to open the scoring in a play where she was very attentive and received a rebound after hitting the post to head it up 1-0 in the afternoon. In this way, the young woman from Sanctuary reached her second goal in the League. Her first goal was scored in the away win against Real Santander by 1-3.
Given:
The next date the redjiamarillas visit the Junior in Barranquilla, on Friday March 24 at 6 pm.
Matches remaining from date 7
Today. 4:00 p.m. Cortulua vs Deportivo Pasto.
6:15 pm America vs Medellin.
Tuesday. 5:00 pm. Santa Fe vs. Sports Tolima.
Synthesis
PEREIRA
Michelle Lugo
Ana Maria Guzman
Angelica Ordonez
Laura Orozco
Alejandra Villegas
Katherine Valbuena
July Cardenas
Ana Mile González
Valeria Villegas
Greicy Landazuri
Maryluz Montillo
DT: Carlos Ariel Osorio
Changes:
July Cárdenas left, María José Rojas entered. Maryluz Montillo left, Valentina Rojas entered. Valeria Villegas left, Vanessa Castillo entered. Alejandra Villegas left, Camila Correa entered.
CALI
Stefany Brown
Stefania Perlaza
Isabel Dehakiz
Angie Salazar
Lizeth Ocampo
Gisela Pino
Maria Morales
fabiana vallejos
Carolina Troncoso
Valeria Loboa
Laura Orozco
DT: Sergio Angulo