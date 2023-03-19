Julian Andres Santa

With notes from Valentina Rojas for Deportivo Pereira and Michelle Vásquez for Deportivo Cali, the aurirojas tied at home 1-1 against the sugar mills, in a commitment valid for the seventh date of the Women’s League, where both teams had a very good game on the field and They showed why they are at the top of the table.

still in first place

With this tie, those led by Carlos Ariel Osorio remain the only leaders in the Colombian championship with 17 points, product of five victories and two draws. Precisely the two games in which they ended up equalizing were at home, first against Independiente Medellín and yesterday against Cali.

they deserved more

Although soccer isn’t worthy, the Risaraldenses did more for the game in the process, trying to lengthen the score but they found a solid and well-matched defense from Cali, also with the prominence of their goalkeeper Stefany Castaño.

undefeated duel

Both Deportivo Pereira and Deportivo Cali have performed well in the Women’s League, remaining undefeated. The caleñas managed to take a valuable point from the capital of Risaraldense, reaching 12 points and avoiding what was partially their first defeat.

He reached his second goal

The forward born in Santuario, Risaralda, Valentina Rojas, entered the complement and managed to open the scoring in a play where she was very attentive and received a rebound after hitting the post to head it up 1-0 in the afternoon. In this way, the young woman from Sanctuary reached her second goal in the League. Her first goal was scored in the away win against Real Santander by 1-3.

Given:

The next date the redjiamarillas visit the Junior in Barranquilla, on Friday March 24 at 6 pm.

Matches remaining from date 7

Today. 4:00 p.m. Cortulua vs Deportivo Pasto.

6:15 pm America vs Medellin.

Tuesday. 5:00 pm. Santa Fe vs. Sports Tolima.

Synthesis

PEREIRA

Michelle Lugo

Ana Maria Guzman

Angelica Ordonez

Laura Orozco

Alejandra Villegas

Katherine Valbuena

July Cardenas

Ana Mile González

Valeria Villegas

Greicy Landazuri

Maryluz Montillo

DT: Carlos Ariel Osorio

Changes:

July Cárdenas left, María José Rojas entered. Maryluz Montillo left, Valentina Rojas entered. Valeria Villegas left, Vanessa Castillo entered. Alejandra Villegas left, Camila Correa entered.

CALI

Stefany Brown

Stefania Perlaza

Isabel Dehakiz

Angie Salazar

Lizeth Ocampo

Gisela Pino

Maria Morales

fabiana vallejos

Carolina Troncoso

Valeria Loboa

Laura Orozco

DT: Sergio Angulo