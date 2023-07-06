Attractive theming for public Confluence areas

As a mature wiki and social collaboration platform for team collaboration and knowledge management, Confluence offers countless helpful functions for creating and managing content. But if you use Confluence intensively and often work on important content that should reach as many users as possible or that should be publicly available, you have probably already reached the limits of the standard system in terms of the visual attractiveness of Confluence areas: With well-designed websites Confluence can’t keep up. Appealing, attractive, high-quality preparation is particularly important for important and publicly accessible content.

Atlassian recently shipped a new API called Embedded Pages for Confluence. This API was used by one of our teams to create a new user experience for Confluence public pages. The solution to this is called Spacecraft. This Confluence Cloud app offers a range of theming options to help you transform public spaces into visually inviting environments.

In this post, we’ll review Spacecraft’s key features and show how teams can use them to dramatically improve their Confluence spaces.

Modern theme configuration with live preview

One of the standard features of Spacecraft is the intuitive configuration of themes, which hardly poses any problems even for Confluence newcomers. With Spacecraft you can easily customize every aspect of your theme – from the logo to the background and colors to the layout.

You can choose between four included layout options to change the general appearance of the area with its pages. More than 100 theme configurations are currently possible (with more coming soon), so you can always find the visual style that best supports your intention and content.

To make these adjustments easier, Spacecraft comes with an in-app preview. You always have an overview of the effects of a planned change in real time before they become active. You can switch between desktop and mobile view. These features save time and effort and ensure that the Confluence area looks exactly how you want it to.

Individual area themes

With Spacecraft you have the possibility to create individual themes for your Confluence areas. This means you can customize the look and feel of each area to suit its specific purpose. Here are some examples of areas customized with Spacecraft:

Full mobile support

In the dynamic modern world of work, it is important to be able to access the required information anytime and anywhere. That requires a good and mature mobile view – like Spacecraft supports it. This allows you to ensure that the customized areas also look good and can be used efficiently on the smartphone.

macro support

Spacecraft works with most Connect macros, giving you all the options you need to create visually appealing content. The app also works seamlessly with the two popular Confluence extensions Aura and Karma come together to help your team take their content to the next level.

Thanks to this interaction, you can not only give your public Confluence pages an attractive framework (area layout), but also design them to be high-quality, inviting and user-friendly down to the last detail. Here is an example of an area built with Spacecraft, Aura and Karma:

Easy access for customers and external users

Spacecraft uses the top-level domain “wikipage.io” to give users access to the public content. This means that users can access the public Confluence pages via a simple and user-friendly URL. In addition, you have the option of creating your own sub-domain so that your content can be reached under a unique, easily remembered URL such as “company name.wikipage.io”.

Use Spacecraft now for free

With an efficient, easy-to-use interface, extensive customization options, and support for numerous Connect macros, Spacecraft is a really useful app when it comes to designing high-quality Confluence content and making it publicly available. If your team wants to make software docs, release notes, how-tos, knowledge articles, or other Confluence content publicly available in an attractive, professional way, Spacecraft could be the solution for you. The app is available free of charge on the Atlassian Marketplace. And you can find all information about productive use in the public documentation for the Spacecraft app.

