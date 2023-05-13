Home » AUA machine had to make an emergency landing on the way to New York
News

AUA machine had to make an emergency landing on the way to New York

by admin
AUA machine had to make an emergency landing on the way to New York

As the “Austrian Wings” portal reported, the crew declared an “emergency” west of the island of Ireland at 7:40 p.m. and turned to descend.

At 7:52 p.m. Austrian time, the plane landed safely at the airport in the Northern Irish capital of Belfast. In a written statement, an AUA spokeswoman told Austrian Wings that the emergency landing was due to a “medical emergency on board”.

Since the crew had already reached the legally prescribed maximum working time, they could no longer take the onward flight to New York. It was then decided to send another machine from Vienna to Belfast. This brought the passengers back to Vienna that night.

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Lorena Arenas achieves her qualification for the Paris Olympic Games

You may also like

Rennsteiglauf 2023: The winners in the super marathon...

About 20 Wemix investors sued Hyunguk Jang, CEO...

Itinerant route of the Office of the Attorney...

Ukraine news: Federal government agrees to arms package...

The Prisons Administration clarifies the situation of Bouachrine

“Interest rate hikes put the entire economy at...

Your experts for high-quality tiles and individual flooring...

The Asimi derby is on fire between the...

Arsenal, no margin for error against Brighton in...

Introduction of the mandatory e-invoice is approaching (DStV)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy