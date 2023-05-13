AUA machine had to make an emergency landing on the way to New York

As the “Austrian Wings” portal reported, the crew declared an “emergency” west of the island of Ireland at 7:40 p.m. and turned to descend.

At 7:52 p.m. Austrian time, the plane landed safely at the airport in the Northern Irish capital of Belfast. In a written statement, an AUA spokeswoman told Austrian Wings that the emergency landing was due to a “medical emergency on board”.

Since the crew had already reached the legally prescribed maximum working time, they could no longer take the onward flight to New York. It was then decided to send another machine from Vienna to Belfast. This brought the passengers back to Vienna that night.

