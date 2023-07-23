Auböck as preliminary second in the World Cup final over 400 m crawl

Former short-course world champion Felix Auböck swam confidently into the final at the swimming world championships in Fukuoka over 400 m freestyle in 3:44.14 minutes as second overall in the heats. The Australian Samuel Short was fastest in 3:42.44. At 1:02 p.m. CEST (live ORF Sport +), Lower Austria’s Auböck will be fighting for his first long track World Championships medal. Simon Bucher qualified for the semi-finals in the 50 m dolphin and Bernhard Reitshammer in the 100 m breaststroke.

Bucher was 13th in the round of the top 16 over 50 m dolphin in 23.32 minutes, Reitshammer over 100 m breaststroke in 1:00.20 min. as 15th. The two Tyroleans are aiming for the final at 1:27 p.m. and 1:55 p.m. respectively. Valentin Bayer took 18th place in the 100m breaststroke in 1:00.51 minutes. Last year’s fourth place at the European Championships over this distance was the second substitute for the semi-finals. Marlene Kahler from Lower Austria finished 25th over 400 m crawl in 4:13.13 min. The top eight reached the final field led by Katie Ledecky (USA/4:00.80), Ariarne Titmus (AUS) and Summer McIntosh (CAN).

