AUC paramilitaries sign agreement to locate victims

AUC paramilitaries sign agreement to locate victims

The Colombian Government’s Unit for the Search for Persons Deemed Disappeared (UBPD) has signed an agreement with former commanders of the former Bolívar Central Bloc of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) to locate persons who disappeared in the context of the armed conflict.

The UBPD has signed the agreement with Carlos Mario Jiménez Naranjo, alias ‘Macaco’, reports the Colombian public broadcaster RNC.

“We managed to formalize the route that will allow us to build and work together in the search for the disappeared. This is an important message for the families that for years have been waiting for the guarantee of that right to know the truth, because the search repairs”, has explained a spokeswoman for the Search Unit, Luz Janeth Forero.

With this agreement, information will be received on graves, cartographies and points with coordinates to locate victims of forced disappearance during the actions of the Colombian paramilitary groups that accepted the 2016 peace agreement.

