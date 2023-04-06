



Aucas, led by Venezuelan coach César Farías, had a dream debut in the Copa Libertadores this Wednesday, April 5, 2023, beating Flamengo, the current tournament champion, 2-1, to which they came back in their first game in history in the international tournament.

In his first appearance in the Libertadores, the Ecuadorian champion was reunited with his best version that led him to win the Ecuadorian league last year, and warned Argentine Racing and Chilean Ñublense, the other two members of Group A, that the Gonzalo Plaza Ripalda stadium, in Quito, will be a place to score.

The feat of Aucas, which will go down in the book of the great nights of this historic Quito club, was the work of Erick Castillo, scorer of the club’s first goal in the Libertadores, and Roberto Ordóñez, who with their goals traced back Matheus’ initial goal France for the visiting team.

The defensive scheme proposed by Farías meant that Aucas kept Flamengo at bay for almost the entire first half, in which the Brazilians had overwhelming possession of the ball, over 70%, but hardly creating any danger in the rival goal.

The rain that began to fall from minute 30 predicted an even thicker game, but then the young Matheus França appeared to put the cariocas ahead.

With a great individual move in which he dribbled past two defenders, the midfielder was planted in the heart of the area and beat the Argentine nationalized Ecuadorian goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez, in the 40th minute.

Up to that moment, Mengao had only had one scoring chance at the feet of striker Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’, who got a ball at his feet near the penalty spot, but his shot came out very focused and was saved without excessive problems for Galindez.

Meanwhile, Aucas had only had a free kick taken by Rómulo Otero that the Brazilian goalkeeper Santos brushed enough with his fingertips to divert the trajectory and the ball crashed into the crossbar.

In the second half, Fla seemed to show the physical wear and tear of playing at altitude, and Aucas took advantage of that to equalize the game thanks to a goal from Erick ‘Culebra’ Castillo in the 58th minute, with a whip from outside the box. area that was poisoned on the legs of a defender.

Castillo himself scored the second goal for Aucas nine minutes later in a display of sheer physical power where he ran between the two central defenders and finished in cold blood, but the Venezuelan referee José Argote canceled the goal after reviewing in the VAR a foul on a previous play.

The reward for Aucas’ push came in the 85th minute, when in a similar play, Roberto Ordóñez Ayoví beat the back of the Brazilian defense to score the winning goal for Aucas, to the tears of emotion from the faithful and modest fans of team from the south of Quito.

Flamengo was able to tie it in the final moments, with a shot that forced Galíndez to shine to round off a historic night for Aucas. EFE