Quito, Sunday April 9, 2023. Match between Sociedad Deportiva Aucas and Emelec, for date 5, phase 1 of the LigaPro, at the Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda Stadium. Photos: Rolando Enriquez/API

aucas beat 2-1 Emelec this Sunday night at the Gonzalo Pozo stadium, for date five phase one of LigaPro-2023.

Dad made it through the Venezuelan midfielder Romulo Otero (16 ‘) and the Creole striker John Jairo Cifuente (77′).

electric steering wheel Jose Cevallos put the discount in extra time (90’+3)

Aucas reached 8 points and left the Blues with 6.

The idol from Quito will visit Técnico Universitario in Ambato while the people from Guayaquil will receive another from Quito, El Nacional, at home on the next day of the local tournament.

