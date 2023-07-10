Auci, the Lions of Sicily on TV? They have created a magic – Puglia

Best-selling author talks Disney+ adaptation

(ANSA) – POLIGNANO A MARE, JULY 09 – Over 30 editions and publication in more than 32 countries: these are among the numbers of the extraordinary Italian and international success of the novels, released with Nord publishing house, written by Stefania Auci on the saga of the iconic Sicilian family of Florio, I leoni di Sicilia (from 2019, 700 thousand copies sold in Italy) and the sequel L’inverno dei Leoni (2021), Bancarella 2022 prize, for a span from the beginning of the 19th century to 1950 between ascent, triumph and decadence. A story that will also debut on the small screen in the autumn on Disney+ with the series ‘The Lions of Sicily” directed by Paolo Genovese, starring Michele Riondino and Miriam Leone.



“There are quite a few forces in production” the guest writer explains to ANSA at the 22nd edition of Il libro possibile, the literary festival, supported by Pirelli, in Polignano a mare from 5 to 8 July and in Vieste from 18 to 22. “I am proud of the work that has been done by the director thinking about the set visits, I can only be admired for what the director, the cast, the producers and all the workers have managed to achieve. There was a beautiful working atmosphere, the series has also made itself a pleasant place to work”. Among the interpreters also Donatella Finocchiaro, Vinicio Marchioni.



Eduardo Scarpetta, Paolo Briguglia, Ester Pantano and Adele Cammarata. Genovese is here at his debut on the small screen, and in a costume production, a challenge: “Believe me, he won it big – underlines Stefania Auci – for how he was able to reread and respect my text. It was fundamental, I think the fact that he is also a writer has contributed, and he has had the experience of transposing Perfect Strangers into multiple languages ​​and multiple contexts. I can only be enormously grateful to him for the skill and kindness he has had in dealing with the narrative material “. (HANDLE).



