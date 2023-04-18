Audi: the first Power Unit on the test bench by the end of 2023

At the Auto Shanghai event, Audi revealed the development plans of the Power Unit project in view of the debut in 2026.

Although the 2026 is still a long way off, the year of the next regulatory revolution of the F1 it already represents one of the most interesting themes in the queen category today. One of the main reasons is the debut in the circus of Audiwhich will make a Power Unit e competerà in partnership Sauber, a team of which he will assume control in the coming months. The project of the house with the four rings is certainly very intriguing, given that for many years a giant of this caliber has not announced a total involvement in F1. The bets have been made for some time on who will be the Team Principal and the riders of the future, but at what stage is the project really at three years after its debut on the track? The German house has revealed some news at the event Auto Shanghai.





As reported by a Press release of Audi, i test al banco of the first complete Power Unit, which will also serve as the basis for the design of the 2026 single-seater, are scheduled by the end of 2023. Furthermore, the German company is keen to underline that the infrastructure of the Neuburg on the Danube will be updated to meet the standards imposed by F1, with particular attention to the simulatorand that both the headquarters and the workforce will be enlarged.

Also by the end of 2023, says Audi, the hiring cycle should be completed, bringing to Neuburg more than 300 employees. Among these, a part worked on the various projects of the German house in the electric categories of motorsport, above all Formula E, while another includes engineers with experience in the world of F1. A new building will also be erected at the project headquarters, which will house the latest generation test benches for the development of the Power Unit and will be ready in early 2024.

These are the words of the Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi, Markus Duesmann: “Motorsport is an integral part of our DNA. We are confident that our commitment to F1 will strengthen Audi’s presence in the sport. The league continues to grow its audience globally, particularly in the younger age group and in the most important market for us in terms of sales: the Chinese“.

“Audi’s F1 project has taken off in the past few months.” – he declared instead Oliver Hoffmanndirector of technical developments of the house of the four rings – “Today, in the development phase of the concept of the Power Unit, we are laying the foundations for our 2026 powertrain. For us, working on the smallest details, such as materials or component production technologies, is fundamental, and we are also focused on other elements such as energy management and the hybrid. Ultimately, theefficiency it is a key factor for success in F1 and for the mobility of the future”.

Photo: