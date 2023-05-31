Audiolex Commission Case: The Inquiry Commission also raised objections to the Supreme Court bench

The three-member inquiry commission headed by Justice Qazi Faiz Isa also objected to the Supreme Court bench hearing the Audio Leaks Commission case.

Web Desk: The Secretary of the Inquiry Commission has submitted the reply in the Supreme Court.

In the reply of the inquiry commission submitted to the Supreme Court, it has been said that the constitutional petitions are not admissible, the inquiry commission has also objected to the procedure of formation of the 5-member bench and said that the matter of formation of the bench is not before the Judges Committee. Held, it would be better to adjourn the hearing by the 5-member bench until the bench is constituted by the judges’ committee.

The Inquiry Commission says that its proceedings were stopped without hearing the Commission, other members of the alleged Audiolex did not file an application in the Supreme Court nor did they object to the Commission. The Commission had clarified its position on Article 209 in the first meeting. It was clarified that the action of the Commission should not be considered as the action of the Supreme Judicial Council.

In the reply, it has been said that the Supreme Court Bar President filed a petition against the Audio Leaks Commission, a 5-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial should not hear this case, no judge can hear a case related to personal interests.

The inquiry commission says that the commission has no personal interest in the inquiry of audio leaks, the commission has been given this responsibility under the law, the commission will fulfill its responsibility according to the constitution and the law, the commission assures that the parties The objections raised will be heard and considered. Journalists Qayyum Siddiqui and Khawaja Tariq Rahim are ready to appear before the commission.

In the reply, it is said that 6 petitioners including Khawaja Tariq Rahim also filed petitions against the Practice and Procedure Act, Registrar Office raised objections that these petitions are not hearable under 184/3, Chamber Appeal against the objections of Registrar Office. Without hearing the case was fixed before an 8-judge bench, the 8-judge bench issued an injunction on the Practice and Procedure Act.

The commission says it is not engaging its lawyer to save public money, requesting that this reply be read out in open court by the secretary, the commission assures the court that all legal requirements will be met in the proceedings. .

It should be noted that the federal government had formed a 3-member inquiry commission on the issue of audio leaks. The commission headed by the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, includes the chief justices of the Balochistan High Court and the Islamabad High Court. Pakistan Omar Ata Bandial has stopped the Commission from proceeding by constituting a larger bench on the petitions against the Audiolex Commission.