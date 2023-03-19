In the midst of the tensions generated by the arrival of Aida Merlano to Colombia, alleged details of what would be the criminal act of the ex-congresswoman accused of electoral corruption are beginning to be uncovered.

As revealed by El Tiempo, they met vSeveral audios in which Merlano would have participated to talk about payments to people in the middle of the electoral season, with this, the fugitive who was in Venezuela is pointed out from participating in illegal acts during the election season in Colombia.

“I gave José some money, and at the last minute he told me he was going to give it back (…). I made an agreement with him before the elections, and he told me that he was going to pay me back (…). And he gave me the 300 million (…). Everything I had on that side I put it to him, which at that time was aspiring (…). I don’t have much patience. I get paid once, twice, but three times I don’t get paid and I told him, and he knows it. If he says he’s not going, well, done. Then we go the way I charge ”, appears in the audios.

According to what is under investigation, it would still be determined by the authorities if it is the voice of the former congresswoman who would have delivered the million-dollar figures not only to said candidate but also would have lent money to others who did not return the money. silver.

The recordings that were found correspond to approximately one hour of conversations in which it is indicated that even the debts of which the woman speaks would amount to 1,500 million pesos.

For his part, the defense lawyer, Miguel Angel del Río, pointed out that the authorities are about to investigate said audios, for which reason the evaluation processes are already underway against the recordings that were revealed in the last hours.