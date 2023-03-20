The conference programming defined the presentation of eleven research papers, which were divided into three scientific sessions. The first was chaired by Assunta Polizzi, titled “Accessibility and Translation”, and the second was chaired by Antonino Feliz, entitled “Accessibility and Training”, while “Collaboration and Accessibility: The Academic Industry” was the focus of the third session chaired by Ms. Alessandra Rizzo, in which a number of professors and researchers participated. from European universities, as well as the King Fahd Higher School of Translation in Tangier affiliated to Abdelmalek Saadi University in Tetouan, in order to study the remarkable development in media and communication sciences, and the dominance of sound and image over forms of communication in modern society, and what governs it in terms of linguistic multiplicity, cultural cross-fertilization, and ethnic diversity, for its right A radical development in the means of communication throughout history, which resulted in the emergence of a new form of translation. As the beating heart of the communication processes, represented in: audiovisual translation; In the face of these transformations that society is experiencing and the development taking place in the fields of communication and communication between peoples and nations, and the exchange of interests, at all levels, teaching and teaching translation in all its forms and forms – especially – audiovisual translation and training specialized translators in this field, remains one of the main channels and pillars for openness. development and progress. Each of these sessions concluded with the audience’s interventions and questions that enriched the discussion.

In conclusion, Dr. Assunta Polizzi of the University of Palermo extended words of thanks to the attending students and interested and to the research professors who made valuable presentations of importance, which will help enrich the perceptions of the students of both the University of Palermo, and students of the King Fahd Higher School of Translation in particular, which will work on their openness to Presenting methodological approaches in the subject of audiovisual translation.

It should be noted that the success of this international study day is attributed to the efforts made by those responsible for this scientific project, led by Dr. Mustafa Amadi, Professor of Translation Department: Arabic-Spanish-French, King Fahd Higher School of Translation in Tangier, and Dr. Assunta Polizzi, Professor at the University of Palermo, Italy, without neglecting the elaborate work of the scientific committee responsible for planning, coordinating and evaluating all the scientific aspects of this event in the Moroccan and Italian universities, led by Dr. Hind Ben Mahjoub, Professor of Arabic Language, Department of Translation: Arabic-Spanish-French, and Department of Interpretation: Arabic-English. – French, at King Fahd Higher School of Translation in Tangier, affiliated to Abdul Malik Al-Saadi University.