Aue wins endurance test – Jena, Zwickau and ZFC also win – Bury saves chemistry

After the recent friendly defeat against Lok Leipzig, FC Erzgebirge Aue was able to celebrate another sense of achievement in the pre-season. Head coach Pavel Dotchev’s team beat the Polish first division side Slask Wroclaw 2-1 (1-0) in front of 1,866 spectators in the Erzgebirge Stadium on Saturday (July 15) as part of the official season opener.

In high summer temperatures, Aue needed 20 minutes to get into the game. Until then, goalkeeper and captain Martin Männel saved his team from falling behind. After just two minutes he had to clear twice in great distress, and he reacted brilliantly in the 14th minute as well. In addition, the opponent hit the crossbar in the fourth minute. After the first opportunity for the hosts through Stefaniak (20th), the game turned. Aue was now the superior team and acted with fast, direct passes, which at first didn’t gain much space. It was Stefaniak who gave the violets the lead in the 40th minute after a beautifully played combination down the left flank. Even after half-time, the Saxons were the more active team. Steffen Nkansah made it 2-0 after a corner kick. Kenneth Zohore’s header from Wroclaw was the only goal with 15 minutes to go.

