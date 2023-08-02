August 1st Army Day Celebrations Honor Chinese Veterans and Their Contributions

SINGING AND DANCING CELEBRATIONS MARK 96TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CHINESE PEOPLE’S LIBERATION ARMY

Fuzhou, China – On August 1st, the Party Committee of Fujian Daily Organ, alongside several other organizations, held a special event to celebrate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The event, which took place at the Fujian Daily News Agency History Museum, also commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Yan’an Double Support Movement.

The purpose of the event was to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the work of veterans. It aimed to create a strong atmosphere of strengthening the security of veterans and safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests, with the goal of making soldiers a profession respected by the whole society.

The event, titled “Retiring without Fading and Adding New Colors to New Jobs,” was co-organized by various parties, including the Fuzhou Gulou District Veterans Affairs Bureau, the Gulou District Civilization Office, the Gulou District New Era Civilization Practice Center, the Gulou District Customs Work Committee, and the Huada Street Veterans Service Station. Additionally, support was provided by the Everbright Bank Hualin Branch and the Fujian Radio and Television Network Group Gulou Branch.

The celebration started with performances by the Gulou District Olive Green Art Performance Troupe and the Party Branch of Qingwu Art and Culture Development Co., Ltd. The artists presented singing and dancing acts that paid tribute to the PLA and the veterans present. The harmonica, dance movements, and heartfelt songs resonated with the audience, showcasing the deep appreciation and respect felt by society towards the military.

During the face-to-face presentation portion of the event, Qian Hongwei, a lecturer from the National Veterans Publicity Group, expressed his commitment to serving others even after retiring from the military. He said, “I still stick to my true nature as a soldier, and spend the rest of my life spreading the feelings of volunteer service. As long as the country needs it, I can still charge forward!” Qian’s powerful words stirred emotions and garnered warm applause from attendees.

In addition to the performances, various activities were prepared to entertain the retired veterans. These included games such as “courageous posture” and “eternal military spirit,” which aimed to rekindle nostalgic memories of past years.

At the end of the event, leaders and children expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the veterans. They presented flowers and extended words of care and warmth, offering condolences for the hardships faced by these heroes in the past. The event concluded with the realization that the efforts of these veterans contributed to the beauty, peace, and safety of the country.

This celebration upheld the fine tradition of supporting the army and prioritizing the well-being of family members. It paid tribute to the heroes who silently contributed to the nation and promoted the principles and values inherited from revolutionary ancestors. With singing and dancing, the event successfully marked the 96th anniversary of the PLA and honored the dedication of its members.

