August 22, 1967: Civic strike for Water and Light

By Armando Mosquera Aguilar. armandomos@yahoo.com

Washington D.C.

Ten months after the fateful fire of 1966, I was enjoying vacations in Quibdó since I was studying at the Refous school in Bogotá, with a B calendar. Some said that I was a cadet at the General Santander Police School.

Professor Abraham Rentería stopped me on the street:

-“Cadet, when will we have you as a lieutenant around here? Do you remember me?”,

-“Almost there, Professor. And don’t worry, you had nothing to do with my expulsion from Colegio Carrasquilla”.

A few months before the fire I had been expelled from Carrasquilla by the rector Humberto Ayala, the same one who made the students Marcos Aguilar, Luis Ramón Garcés Herazo (Moncho), Marino Sánchez Aguilar, Federico Garcés, Américo Murillo (for making his daughter fall in love with Amparo), Tomás Moreno, José Martínez, René Rovira, Tadeo Perea Chalá, Alexis Murillo (Los Nemus) and twenty more emigrated to Bolívar (Antioquia), Istmina, Cartagena and other cities, due to their strong hand and their hatred of liberals. , quibdoseños, jokers and non-baudoseños.

In various places in Quibdó, led by Eliécer Ríos (coordinator), Efigenia Perea Chalá, Eduardo Henry Salas (Negro Henry), Miguel Demetrio Moya, student meetings were held promoting a civic strike due to the lack of electricity and water.

August 22: Civic strike day

The civic strike began early on August 22 at Colegio Carrasquilla with 300 students and marched through the city ring. I took photos and interviewed students, since the communicator fever was already running through my veins.

First they shouted “Water and Light” but later the phrase was lengthened to become “Water and Light or Stone and Stick”.

Upon arrival at the Beneficencia (Ocho Pisos), the students Miguel Moya, Negro Henry, Efigenia Perea and Eliécer Ríos, the students Ulises and Eduardo Perea Mosquera, and Ulises Ayala Cañola, who was studying outside Chocó, spoke from the square on the second floor. .

Then the march continued, accompanied by fifty policemen armed to the teeth.

Suddenly someone threw a stone at the zinc roof of a house, a brawl broke out and we all ran avoiding the uniformed men who, bolillo in hand, dealt blows to whoever allowed themselves to be reached.

When I got to 15th street (today 31st), between carreras 6 and 7, I saw several policemen savagely beating the student Alfonso Chaverra “Calavera” and I decided to get involved in the protest. I went out to my house, but the stones, bullets and tear gas made me change my route along the Alameda, the fourth race, turn in this towards the 12 (today 28) where I ran into the screams of a student who had been bullet wound. It was Rubén Copete Cuesta ‘Pajudo’, the son of Mrs. Chichi, who had his face and clothes covered in blood and kept repeating: “They killed me, damn it, they killed me, for God’s sake”.

Among several of us, we checked him and found that the bullet had only grazed close to one eye. I told him: “Rubén, it’s just a scratch”

-He told me: “Honestly, Armandito, am I not dead? By the host that I have not died?

Along with Enrique Largacha and Ariel Moreno Mena, we took him to Eunice Mena’s house. I went home and changed my clothes, putting on something appropriate for the occasion. When I left, my older brother Lino, who was a policeman, entered and immediately told me: “I hope I don’t see you in that riot.”

I ignored him and ran down race 5 to anywhere. Quibdó was just smoke from the gases that the police launched and pots of water that the ladies threw at us to counteract the tearing. On the fourth street with Alameda, several students caught police officer Wilson (a “white” interiorano, married to Carmen Agudelo, from Huapango), who was one of those who was shooting at the students. Suddenly Pedro Abdo García appeared: “What’s up guys, what do you plan to do with my Corporal Wilson?” The answer was only one: “Kill him. This son of a bitch is one that shoots us.” Pedro Abdo stood as a shield: “Well, if that’s the case, kill me first,” which made everyone drop their guard, since the intention was to lynch him. Pedro Abdo recovered the weapon that had been taken from the police officer and took it with him when Mrs. María Rosa ‘Morí arrived”: “Why did they release him? That is a murderous policeman and he had to be killed”.

The dead and wounded

After a while I heard that Professor Luis Tercero Lemus had been murdered and Jesús María Cuesta Porras ‘Poisoned’ had been wounded in the leg. Stones, gases and bullets were crossed, and we all ran eager to find the murderers. We were going through Pandeyuca towards the first, but a squad of policemen made us turn back. Some of us got into an uncovered street that linked 2nd and 3rd, right next to what is now the Banco Popular.

We were running and suddenly someone who was in front of me collapsed. I got closer and saw that he had been shot in the back. I looked back and saw Padilla, a black, short, pot-bellied police corporal, who was still shooting along with thirty uniformed men.

The man who was fatally shot was Filiberto Córdoba, ‘Chambón’, he had a carpentry shop next to Pascual Padilla’s warehouse (“Tubos, Adobes, Calados”) and he liked to ride a bicycle but always fell off (hence his nickname).

We continued along the third race, we went up the Alameda towards the Cathedral where the confrontations were growing.

In the first, next to the Cathedral, we set up a barricade with poles that we loaded from the banks of the Atrato, and we managed to make the police retreat, who fled towards their headquarters.

But from the second floor of the rectory (next to the convent) the religion teacher of the Carrasquilla College, Fabián Sanz Armendariz, a Spanish nephew of Bishop Pedro Grau Arola and husband of Virginia, daughter of Governor Ramón Mosquera Rivas, was shooting at us.

One of his shots hit Francisco Cuesta Bejarano ‘Pacho’, who was immediately carried on the shoulders of a group of protesters to the hospital.

Elúa Córdoba, Eliécer García (son of Pedro Abdo), Alfonso Chaverra ‘Calavera’, José Caspita and I entered the rectory. We found the revolver in the toilet tank and the killer under a bed. We were getting ready to throw it out the window when we saw a hundred soldiers and police approaching the convent with the governor, the director of the DAS Alfredo Cújar Garcés, Pedro Abdo García, and an Army general recently arrived from Medellín.

Elúa said: “Let’s take him to the hospital.” Since his face and clothes were covered in blood from the blows he had received, when they left they asked us:

-“What happened to the teacher?

-“He is injured and we took him to the hospital.”

The army officer ordered three soldiers to accompany us. When passing by the police, a corporal with the last name Tovar (married to one of the Rojas), told me:

-“Finally you fell, I was waiting for you fagot, now you are going to tell me who the thieves police are”.

He ordered an agent Hinestroza:

-“Take this one to the dungeon”.

I must clarify that the report remained on the police billboard for several days Desperate situation in Quibdóof July 26/67 that The viewer it had made me

I told that the clothes and everything that Colombia sent to Quibdó for the victims of the 1966 fire was stored in a police warehouse.

I entered one of the four cells where Mariluz Botero, ‘La Moi’, and about ten men were, and where they took about twenty more.

Dusk and dawn fell on each other but we heard the news through a radio that the corporal on duty had.

Thus we learned that Pacho had died before reaching the hospital, that there were three dead, and that among the wounded were also Vianney Palacios from Bocacangrejo, whose hand was shot through, Amancio Dueñas and five others.

Faustino Urrutia, Humberto Mosquera and Ulises Ayala, who burned tires at the ‘El Caraño’ airport to prevent the arrival of military planes and helicopters, were also taken to the cells.

On the morning of August 23, they took us to the agents’ lounge, where there were pool tables and other board games, where they sat us on the floor until four in the afternoon. Then they took us to the parade ground and handcuffed us in pairs. My brother Lino followed the police regulations and with tears in his eyes he told me: “Brother, they are going to send them to Medellín, I think they can solve this better there. These handcuffs are opened with this clamp”. He gave me one and touched the shoulder of the person he held with me, David Osorio Dualiby.

In front of the Police, where the Bomboná Battalion was, more than three hundred people shouted: “Freedom, freedom, let them go, let them go!”

They released the women and put us on a cattle truck heading to the airport. Around the cemetery, about a hundred armed soldiers prevented the passage of the population. Nothing and no one would save us from the Antioquia jails.

In a DC 4 Air Force plane we were sitting on the floor, some praying and others crying. I wasn’t worried about being in prison, but the movements of the plane made me nervous.

A large group of Chocoanos was waiting for us at Olaya Herrera and that is why the plane reached the end of the runway, where they packed us into a police van. They took us to the La Alpujarra police station until the next day when a colonel and a judge arrived, who separated the 13 of us who were minors.

The remaining twenty compañeros were sent to La Ladera prison, where some served up to five years in prison.

The regional director of Family Welfare did not want to receive us and for this reason we were sent to the Army’s Fourth Brigade, where a colonel formed the platoon and told them:

-“These guys are going to be with us under the command of Lieutenant Jorge Alonso Rengifo Yurgaky (‘Pajarito’). I hope no soldier touches me.”

Days later we met another quibdoseño, second lieutenant Ariel Valdés. We spent 18 days recreationally and sportingly under the command of our countryman, who treated us in the best way, allowing our relatives living in Medellín to visit us. At the end of our stay, an army sergeant named Cano took us on a ladder bus from Medellín to the Quibdó Juvenile Court and handed us over to Dr. Yocasta Maya, who told us:

-“Next time I’ll send them to the Tanando correctional facility.”

The detained adults sent from Quibdó to Medellín were Manuel Hernández, Luis A. Mosquera, Ángel Robledo Mena, Juan del Carmen Palomeque, Pedro Murillo, Senén Mena Guerrero, Moisés Perea Palacios, Óscar Mosquera Guerrero, Ulises Ayala Cañola, Jorge García Arias, Marco Antonio Serna, José Ángel Becerra ‘Michurrú’, Nereo Mena Córdoba, Isaac Liloy Valencia, Julio Aguilar Salas, Adán Mena Gutiérrez, Pacifico Correa Serna, Faustino Urrutia, Raúl Cuesta, Wilson Becerra, Nelson Moreno Asprilla ‘Negro’.

The minors are Eliezer Perez Rios, Luis Alberto Castro Manyoma, Jorge Cesar Mosquera Husband, Antonio Hinestroza, Luis Carlos Arias Thin, Delio Maple Slope, Francisco Hinestroza Rios, Armando Mosquera Aguilar, David Osorio Dualiby, Emiro Humberto Mosquera Husband, Juan Palacios Mena and Felix Mena Cordoba.

