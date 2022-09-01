[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 01, 2022]The death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has aroused the mourning of many netizens in China, and even called for when the Chinese version of Gorbachev will appear. Let’s take a look at this issue of cross-strait scanning.

Netizens call the Chinese version of Gorbachev, the CCP hastily deleted the post

Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday (August 30), triggering the mourning of Chinese netizens at home and abroad, and some people contacted the present, looking forward to the early appearance of the Chinese version of “Gorbachev” and imitating Gorbachev. Erbachev, the disintegration of the CCP, caused the CCP’s network administrators to hurriedly block relevant news, banning and deleting posts.

Taro Aso: If there is war in Taiwan, Japan may also fall into war

Taro Aso, vice chairman of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said on Wednesday (August 31) that if war breaks out in Taiwan, there is a high possibility of war in some islands in Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures, and even the entire East China Sea, South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. , will smell the smoke of gunpowder. Taro Aso said that in view of the fact that the United Nations has completely failed to play a role in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Japan needs to think carefully about how Japan will respond if a war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait.

Experts on the number of voluntary organ donations reported by the CCP’s official media: fabricated data

The Chinese Communist Party’s official media said in June this year that there are nearly 4.5 million registered voluntary organ donations in China. In response, internationally renowned human rights lawyer Matas said at the Polish Medical International Conference on August 27 that investigators have confirmed that the organ donation center Actual donations are minimal and cannot explain the prevalent practice of organ transplants in China. In July 2006, Matas and the late former chairman of the Canadian Parliament Human Rights Committee, David Kilgour, released an investigation report, using 18 types of evidence to confirm that the CCP has harvested organs from living Falun Gong practitioners.

China’s three largest airlines record biggest loss in history

Affected by the repeated outbreak of the CCP virus and the depreciation of the renminbi, the three major Chinese airlines suffered a combined net loss of about 49.7 billion yuan in the first half of the year. Among them, the annual revenue of Air China dropped by 36.4%, and the revenue of China Eastern Airlines decreased by 44.24%; the net loss of China Southern Airlines was 11.488 billion yuan. The losses of the three airlines all set a record high, and their asset-liability ratios have risen significantly.

