August 6, 2003: Arnold Schwarzenegger announces his candidacy for governor of California

Under Sunday, August 6, the book of history records, among other things:

1223: Louis VIII is crowned and anointed as King of France in Reims Cathedral.

1338: Emperor Ludwig the Bavarian issues the law “Licet iuris” on the freedom of the German king election and the legality of the empire based on it.

1753: The Baltic physicist Georg Wilhelm Richmann, professor at the University of St. Petersburg, dies in an experiment with static electricity. He had laid a lightning rod across his study to test the strength of the lightning strike.

1848: Suppression of the uprising in Lombardy: Field Marshal Count Radetzky enters Milan with his troops.

1893: The Corinth Canal is solemnly opened. The lockless connection between the Ionian and Aegean Seas was built in twelve years of work, is 6.3 kilometers long and 21 meters wide at the bottom. The depth is eight, the wall height is 80 meters.

1908: In a letter to Foreign Minister Baron Lexa von Aehrenthal, Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, spoke out strictly against the annexation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. (This will be completed in October).

1918: The USA breaks off diplomatic relations with Soviet Russia because of the “confusing political situation”.

1923: The foundation stone for the construction of a mosque is laid in Berlin.

1943: In Germany, the closure of public casinos is ordered.

1943: Hitler appoints the former Austrian military attaché in Paris, General Lothar Rendulic, who comes from an old Croatian officer family, as commander-in-chief of the 2nd Panzer Army in the Balkans.

1973: US planes mistakenly bomb the town of Neak Long, Cambodia, killing 55 civilians and injuring hundreds.

1993: “Sucking affair” in parliament: ÖVP MP Paul Burgstaller has to resign because of sexist statements in the National Council’s Interior Committee; he also resigns from his party.

1993: In Japan, the head of the “New Party”, Morihiro Hosokawa, becomes prime minister. This marks the end of decades of uninterrupted rule by the Liberal Democrats.

1993: The last Russian military unit leaves Poland.

2003: Arnold Schwarzenegger announces his candidacy for governor of California. (He wins the election on October 7th).

birthdays: Paul Claudel, French poet (1868-1955); Heinrich Schlusnus, German baritone (1888-1952); Peter Krauland, Austria politician (1903-1985); Andy Warhol, US pop artist (1928-1987); Jonathan Bruce “Jon” Postel, Americ. Computer scientist and Internet pioneer (1943-1998); Martin Schlaff, Austria Entrepreneur (1953); Robin van Persie, Dutch Ex-Soccer Player (1983).

days of death: Pope Paul VI (Giovanni Battista Montini) (1897-1978); Fulgencio Batista, Cuban. dictator (1901-1973); Klaus Nomi (actually Sperber), German singer (1944-1983); Joël Robuchon, French star chef (1945-2018).

name days: Gilbert, Berta, Sixtus, Praxedis, Hermann, Jacqueline, Christine, Octavian.

