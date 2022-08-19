Although in the first 15 days of August it rained three times, if not four times as much as in the rest of Veneto, the lakes of Cadore, Santa Croce and Mis have continued to drop. Even in the height of the tourist season

Although in the first 15 days of August it rained three times, if not four times as much as in the rest of Veneto, the lakes of Cadore, Santa Croce and Mis have continued to drop. Even in the height of the tourist season. As of August 15, the volume of the main reservoirs of the Piave stood at 93.1 million cubic meters (-9.1 million in 15 days, i.e. from the end of July), equal to 55% of filling, which is the lowest volume of the last fifteen years. But let's go in order, based on Arpav data at mid-month.

Rainfall

Unlike in the rest of Veneto, in the mountains – especially the Dolomites – it rained. In the first 15 days of the month, an average of 39 mm of water fell on the Veneto. Just over a third of the expected contributions at the end of the month (101 mm). But in Cadore, and on the Ampezzano, this limit has been exceeded. The station of Sella Ciampigotto (Vigo di Cadore) recorded 172 mm, Podestagno (Cortina d’Ampezzo) 125 mm, Santo Stefano di Cadore 117 mm and Bosco Chiesanuova (VR) with 113 mm. On 12 August even snow (1-5 cm) reappeared in various mountain groups: the snow / rain limit was around 2700 m in the Tre Cime, Cristallo, Tofane and Marmolada group, over 3000 m in the Civetta group and Pale di San Martino. The snow melted quickly.

Il permafrost

In the sample site of Piz Boè, above Arabba, the active layer of permafrost was found to have greater energy than the average and is about 80 cm deeper (+ 16%), with positive temperatures at a depth of 6.10 meters compared to the average value of 5.30 meters measured in the period 2011-2020.

The three lakes

Despite these contributions, the drainage work continued in the Piave basins, evidently to meet the needs of the plain and the cities. The MIS fell rapidly in the first few days and more slowly thereafter, up to a filling degree of 33% (–46% compared to the historical average for the period). The Santa Croce, despite a small increase towards the 10th of the month, also following the controversy over emptying, dropped to 53% filling on 15 August (-25% on the historical average). Lake Pieve di Cadore has had more “luck”, down after the significant increase of 6-7 August, still quite full (77% full) and just below the average for the period (-9%).

The sharp decline continues on the Corlo reservoir, with a value of 15.3 million cubic meters on 15 August (-5.6 since the end of July), equal to a filling of 40%, about half of the average.

Groundwater and rivers

The greater rainfall in the mountains, if they did not fill the lakes, did they at least replenish the aquifers? The hydrological effect of the pluviometric events – replies the Arpav – was temporary and somewhat differentiated on the mountain sections of the Piave: more marked on the upper Piave, milder on the Boite and zero on the Cordevole. As of August 15, the flow was -17% on the Piave in Ponte della Lasta; -38% on the Boite in Cancia; -62% on the Cordevole to Saviner.

The contribution as of August 15 is between 8.3 liters per second per km2 of the Cordevole and 25 liters per second of the Piave. In the pre-alpine basin of the Sonna stream in Feltre the outflows are still low: the flow is about half the historical average flow at the same date (-48%).