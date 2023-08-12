“August is Youth 2023”: Comfacauca strengthens the employability and future of young people – news

Students received information from universities and other entities that will allow them to plan their future work.

As part of the celebration of the National Youth Week, ‘Enrútate para el Empleo’, the Comfacauca Employment Agency held the event «August is Youth 2023″a conference whose main objective was to strengthen and highlight the employability route of the Public Employment Service, to provide opportunities for young people with a solid future job.

This meeting was attended by more than 200 students from various educational institutions in the city, who through the team of psychologists received the workshop «Labor Guidance, Life Project«. This session allowed the participants to delve into planning their professional and personal future, providing them with essential tools for their growth and development.

Important entities joined this event, such as the National Army, which provided information to young people seeking to define their military situation. Likewise, the Unicomfacauca Universities, the Popayán University Foundation and the Colegio Mayor del Cauca, who shared their educational vision and training options.

An essential ally in this event was the Ministry of Labor, whose participation covered highly relevant issues such as procedures, services, and public policies related to child labor and the protection of adolescents. This interaction gave the youth a broader perspective on the rights and job opportunities available to them.

María Eugenia Bastidas, Comfacauca Employment Management Coordinator, said about the event, “August is Youth 2023, leaves an indelible mark on the community, uniting young people, educators and experts in a joint effort to strengthen the employability path of the youth”.