Accident in the afternoon for a 58-year-old hiker

Gigi Sosso

23 July 2022

AURONZO. Wrist injury at Cengia lake. At about 3.16 pm the Suem 118 Operations Center activated the Alpine Rescue patrol of the Guardia di Finanza of Auronzo, on duty at the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, for a hiker who had injured her wrist in the lake area, towards Pian of Cengia. Rescuers reached the 58-year-old from Udine, who was with her husband, and first assisted her by immobilizing her arm, and then accompany her to the car. The couple then moved away independently.

