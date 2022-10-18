A simple but meaningful function. The Auronzana community welcomed the new Pievano Don Ezio Del Favero with a prayer vigil in the awareness of having found in him the “cornerstone” in a difficult period. Don Ezio, in greeting his new flock, wanted to tie himself to the symbol of the town: the Tre Cime di Lavaredo which inspired him, giving his new pastoral commitment three priorities: celebration (church), catechesis (rectory), caritas (center of listening), aware that the parish priest does not go anywhere if he is alone, but the path is to be climbed in a roped party.

The mayor of Auronzo, Dario Vecellio Galeno, in his greeting wanted to underline how the term “don”, in the Auronzano dialect (which later Don Ezio also pointed out Cadorino, therefore Calaltino) means “let’s go”, an invitation to undertake the journey together .

Bishop Renato also urged the faithful by asserting that every day each of us can touch with hand what the Apostles experienced; a hidden invitation to give ever greater impetus to one’s spiritual life. On behalf of the entire Christian community, Attilio Corte, vice president of the Cppu, assured the new parish priest close collaboration. Accompanying Don Ezio were many relatives, close friends of him and also a large delegation from Alpago, together with the mayor of Tambre.

At the end of the celebrations for the arrival of the new Pievano, on Sunday Fr Ezio Del Favero celebrated the first solemn mass for the parish communities. To concelebrate there was Don Pierluigi Larese, who had returned to his native town after having reached the age limit but who, on the mandate of Bishop Renato, will assist the parish priest for some tasks. At the beginning, Fr ​​Ezio recalled that the term Eucharist means thanksgiving, so those gathered are also in church to give thanks.

Taking a cue from the First Reading taken from “The Book of Kings”, and also referring to the nature that surrounds us, Don Ezio in his homily refers to the parable of the woodcutters; with targeted comparisons, he underlines how prayer is an attitude of continuous relationship with God, an act of faith with which we turn to the Creator, center of everything, to give thanks for all the gifts and ask forgiveness for the many frailties, aware that the ‘God’s love is infinite. The prayer of the faithful underlined the importance of forming a large family together for a human and spiritual journey also aimed at helping the elderly, the sick, in difficulty. Don Ezio, at the end of the service, also reserved a thought for the loved ones who are no longer with us. The Deputy Mayor and the Vice President of the Pastoral Council once again welcomed the new Pievano, ensuring collaboration.

At the end of the mass, the parishioners had organized refreshments for a convivial moment together with relatives and friends of Fr Ezio, which was also attended by the Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza, Civil Protection, Alpini, Alpine Rescue, schola cantorum together with all the collaborators. of the parish community.