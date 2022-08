The accident at 3 am, the young man transported by helicopter to the Treviso hospital

AURONZO. Serious crash in the night, in Auronzo. Around 3 o’clock, due to causes under investigation, AC, a 19-year-old local, lost control of his bike and went off the road, suffering numerous traumas

Rescued by the ambulance, he was then transported by helicopter to the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso, where the doctors reserved the prognosis.