Fatal accident at work, this afternoon, Monday 24, around 4 pm, inside a concrete company in Cima Gogna di Auronzo. A 59-year-old operator, who was driving a mechanical shovel, was crushed by the overturning of the heavy mechanical vehicle.

The firefighters arrived from Saint Stephen e Pieve di Cadorewith the volunteers of Lozzo, they raised the vehicle, but the vital functions of man were definitely compromised. Despite the resuscitation attempts, the doctor from Suem soon had to ascertain the death of the 59-year-old man.

On-site staff Wrote to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident and the carabinieri. The rescue operations of the fire brigade ended after about two and a half hours.

