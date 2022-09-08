President Da Vià: “We will have to make the 150 thousand euros of last year suffice, we hope that time will give us a hand”

AURONZO. The costs of electricity jeopardize the winter tourist season on Mount Agudo. The alarm comes from the president of Auronzo d’Inverno Fabio Da Vià, who in the past few hours has urgently met the board of directors to understand how to move in order to safeguard tourism and wallets.

“In July we received an electricity bill of 29 thousand euros, quadrupled compared to last year, when, again in July, the amount spent for handling the chairlifts was 7,500 euros”, explained Da Vià. “This led us to sit around a table to anticipate the moves ahead of winter.”

The cost of electricity is frightening, it is useless to hide it. “Moving a chairlift these days is prohibitive. Not to mention the production of artificial snow ». In this regard, the task force has already been deployed. «We have a budget of 150 thousand for the start-up of snow production, a decisive element in being able to open the plants. This is the amount we spent last year, but this year, with the relative increases, it may not be enough and we cannot pass out before we even start. The idea is to maximize the artificial snow activity, concentrating it in a shorter period of time than last year. In a nutshell, the 150 thousand euros of last year we will have to make them enough this year too. Only in this way will we be able to keep the accounts in order. Each extra step could be fatal. The hope is that snow will come down from the sky ».

Another trick has already been implemented, by purchasing electricity at the best price that the current market offers: «It’s a bit like playing on the stock market. This could be a risk, because the hope, not only ours, but everyone’s, is that in the next few weeks the costs will be lower, but at this moment we could not do otherwise and therefore we have already moved ».

Having said the costs and related problems, at Auronzo d’Inverno it is also time to think about investments. “We will close the summer season a little earlier than the initial plans”, announces the president Da Vià, “this to have more time available to assemble two new turret structures that will be used to improve the snowmaking plan. scheduled. They are two modern structures, purchased thanks to the use of Impresa 4.0 for a cost of around 90 thousand euros “.

Money entirely invested by Auronzo d’Inverno who, despite the bills and economic difficulties, continues to strongly believe in the tourist development project of Mount Agudo, both in winter and in summer: «We will start assembling the turrets in the coming weeks. A complex work awaits us, because there will be a series of preparatory operations to be taken into account. Both will be placed at the service of the Tomba slope, thus guaranteeing artificial snow to an area in which we have always struggled in the recent past ».

Latest dedicated to the future of Auronzo d ‘Winter: «The project for the construction of the artificial reservoir in Pomauria remains a priority. We are ready, we are waiting for the OK from the Municipality. In the meantime, the shareholders’ meeting will be held at the end of October which, in addition to approving the financial statements, will have to elect the new board of directors. Will I still be at the helm of Auronzo d’Inverno after the assembly? We will see, there is still time. There are many things to face in these two months ».