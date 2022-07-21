AURONZO. It falls for about fifty meters on the Cadini di Misurina. More frightened than anything else for a Swedish hiker, who called 118 at around 10.30, because he could no longer see his companion on the way out. The two were going to a scenic area of ​​Col delle Bisse, on Cadini dui Misurina. The Dolomiti Emergency helicopter was sent to the site: the crew identified the 32-year-old in difficulty and recovered him with a seventy-meter-long winch, transporting him to the Auronzo refuge. He hadn’t suffered any consequences, but he was certainly a little shaken.

The Alpine Rescue of the Sagf of the Guardia di Finanza has recovered a 79-year-old from Pieve di Cadore, who had injured her ankle and was unable to continue. The woman was entrusted to the ambulance for the necessary treatment. Intervention also at the foot of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, where a couple was so exhausted that they were unable to continue. She was standing between the Auronzo and Lavaredo shelters and was rescued.