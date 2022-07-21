Home News Auronzo, falls for 50 meters on Cadini di Misurina but not a scratch
News

Auronzo, falls for 50 meters on Cadini di Misurina but not a scratch

by admin
Auronzo, falls for 50 meters on Cadini di Misurina but not a scratch

Hiker recovered from the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter

Gigi Sosso

July 20, 2022

AURONZO. It falls for about fifty meters on the Cadini di Misurina. More frightened than anything else for a Swedish hiker, who called 118 at around 10.30, because he could no longer see his companion on the way out. The two were going to a scenic area of ​​Col delle Bisse, on Cadini dui Misurina. The Dolomiti Emergency helicopter was sent to the site: the crew identified the 32-year-old in difficulty and recovered him with a seventy-meter-long winch, transporting him to the Auronzo refuge. He hadn’t suffered any consequences, but he was certainly a little shaken.

The Alpine Rescue of the Sagf of the Guardia di Finanza has recovered a 79-year-old from Pieve di Cadore, who had injured her ankle and was unable to continue. The woman was entrusted to the ambulance for the necessary treatment. Intervention also at the foot of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, where a couple was so exhausted that they were unable to continue. She was standing between the Auronzo and Lavaredo shelters and was rescued.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  U.S. experts say the U.S. should abandon its first use of nuclear weapons. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds

You may also like

Di Maggio’s voice in Ivrea for the inauguration...

A thousand euros of pension a month: who...

Treviso, in two thousand at the Pride. Protest...

Monkey pox, WHO declares “global emergency”. In 3...

The bypass is there, but the Val Resia...

Landslide above Lake Alleghe: the road to Masarè...

From minimal pensions to trees to plant, she’s...

Entering the West to discuss the future, the...

Salerano, argues with his wife and shoots her:...

Draghi’s wishes for Mattarella’s birthday: “A guarantee of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy