AURONZO. He falls on his motorbike and hits his head: he didn’t have a helmet. A 19-year-old from Auronzo was very serious, hospitalized in a reserved prognosis at the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso, after the crash in the night between Thursday and Friday. It was around 3 when Attilio Cattaruzza lost control of his motocross motorcycle and fell on the grass of a meadow, on the shores of Lake Santa Caterina, after inadvertently bumping into stones. He did everything by himself and there are no mechanical failures: the landing was as violent as it was ruinous and his condition immediately seemed worrying. The young worker lost consciousness and the nearest ambulance doctors alerted the 118 helicopter for transport to the hospital in the Treviso capital, in the absence of a Neurosurgery ward between Belluno and Feltre.

According to sources close to the family, yesterday the boy underwent two surgeries to reduce brain bleeding and try to avert the risk of permanent damage. The doctors have reserved the prognosis and the next few hours will be decisive, as always happens in cases of this kind.

Meanwhile, there is great concern in the whole town of the Val d’Ansiei, because the family is well known. At the scene of the accident, also the carabinieri of the nearby station, who heard some witnesses.

Those who could be around at that time of night, starting naturally with the young man’s closest friends.

It was a beautiful evening, one of those when it is not hot in the mountain villages and the group of peers or a little more had decided to stay up late in one of the places overlooking the lake. A few laps of alcoholic drinks are inevitable, compatibly with the money in his pocket, then at 3 am Cattaruzza’s decision to say goodbye to everyone and get on his bike. The other boys thought that he was going directly home and, instead, he ventured for some reason on a meadow, suddenly losing the control of a well-known vehicle in correspondence of a couple of stones and ending up weight on the ground. A devastating impact and it was understood by the silence following the shutdown of the motorbike engine.

The first to help him were the other boys, who immediately realized the gravity of the situation and called 118 with a mobile phone. At first, the ambulance arrived, but it was immediately understood that it would not be enough to deal with a head injury of that magnitude. The helicopter from Pieve di Cadore, Falco, was required, which transported the seriously injured person to the hospital of the capital of the Marca, where yesterday morning the doctors decided to intervene twice. The prognosis, as anticipated, remains confidential.