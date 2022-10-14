A mountaineer from San Candido died when he fell from the West of the Tre Cime, today 14 October. The 56-year-old South Tyrolean made a flight of about three hundred meters: it is assumed that he tripped along a ledge during the descent along the Normale. The recovery intervention by the mountain rescue teams who operated until this afternoon was very demanding and long.

Around 12.30 the Centrale del Suem was activated by the four companions of the mountaineer, who, during the descent along the normal route, less than a hundred meters below the summit, tripped along a ledge falling among the rocks. The helicopter of the Suem di Pieve di Cadore arrived on the spot, found the friends who indicated the point of the fall to the crew.

Lowering along the vertical, the rescuers saw some objects and then identified the backpack in a narrow slot about eighty meters long, impossible to approach with the helicopter, not even using a winch. The helicopter rescue technician dropped on a ledge above the crack, the helicopter flew to embark four rescuers, the Auronzo Alpine Rescue and the Financial Police in support of the operations, and then landed them with the winch where the helicopter rescue technician was . The latter, meanwhile, had prepared the anchor for the fixed ropes.

The rescuers, having equipped the path, then descended until they reached the backpack and further down the man’s lifeless body. The body was embarked, raised about twenty meters and taken to a point where it was possible to recover with a winch of about seventy meters. The body was then transferred downstream. The 4 rescuers who remained on the wall climbed up to the ledge, in order to be recovered in a second rotation by the helicopter.